Don't Blame Lindsey. It's Hard To Talk While Giving Trump A Public BJ

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show to spin out the usual Republican talking points: Everything is Joe Biden's fault. However, Linds has other problems: over 600,000 South Carolinians on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace will now face significantly higher premiums, with estimates suggesting 100,000 to 200,000 people might lose coverage entirely. That's on your party, Lindsey.

So, what are Biden and Obama being blamed for today? Everything.

"When it comes to Russia-Ukraine, I want to pass sanctions against Russia to give tools to President Trump to go after customers who prop Putin's war machine up," Graham said. "This Russia-Ukraine deal cannot be paving the way for a third invasion."

"There's so much going on in the world right now," he continued. "I really do appreciate President Trump."

"He has got a mess on his hands from Obamacare to a broken border to a war in Russia-Ukraine to radical Islam on the rise, and it all goes back to Obama and Biden," he added. "He is cleaning up their mess, and be patient with this man."

Trump has been back in power for nearly a year now. And before that, he had four years. In 2024, The Economist called Biden's economy "the envy of the world."

Fast forward one year: Trump declared that your kids should only get a couple of dolls this year for Christmas, and wants you to buy fewer pencils. The billionaire president's message was to buy less stuff. Biden gifted Trump with a healthy economy just as Obama had done for Donald's first term. In both cases, he turned the economy into an apocalyptic mess. And frankly, I don't know if this country can survive 3 more years of Trump's blunders.