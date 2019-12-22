Politics
Sen. Graham Claims Pelosi 'Violating' Constitution: 'Impeachment Is A Dead Cat -- Stop Playing With It'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of playing "with a dead cat" because she has delayed sending President Donald Trump's articles of impeachment to the Senate.
By David

During a Sunday morning interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham dubiously asserted that the House of Representatives had "impeached this president because he chose to go to court."

"It's pretty extraordinary," Bartiromo agreed.

"To this impeachment debacle," Graham later said, "to my Democratic colleagues, impeachment is a dead cat, stop playing with it."

Bartiromo liked the line so much that she asked Graham to say it again.

"Impeachment is a dead cat," he repeated. "Stop playing with it, bury it. It's going nowhere. Quit violating the Constitution and give [the] president his day in court. And let's get this behind us so we can talk about things people really care about."


