Lindsey Graham Shouts Down GOP For 'Playing Russian Roulette' To Get Tax Cuts

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) raised his voice at Republicans who want to pass tax cuts at the same time as border security measures.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Graham accused some Republicans of "playing Russian roulette."

"'I'm very worried that if we don't put border first and get it done, it's going to be a nightmare for our national security," Graham exclaimed. "We've got millions of illegal immigrants that President Trump has promised to deport, and he should."

"That cost 100 billion dollars," he continued. "I'm willing to offset the 100 billion with cuts in other places, but there's no way in hell Democrats are going to give us 100 billion dollars for mass deportation."

Graham argued that terrorism was "on the move" in the U.S.

"I want the tax cuts. They're 4.7 trillion dollars. They will ruin the economy if they expire at the end of the year," he said, raising his voice. "But I want to tell the American people, from my point of view, the number one job is to secure the nation for the federal government!"

"To the tax cut wing of the party, I am with you, but if you hold border security hostage to get tax cuts, you're playing Russian roulette with our national security!"