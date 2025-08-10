'Go To Hell!' Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down After Skyrocketing Net Worth Is Exposed

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out after a news outlet reported that her net worth had jumped $21 million since joining Congress.

In a Sunday post on X, Greene called out Bezinga for reporting on her financial situation.

"Greene's net worth has reportedly increased from $700,000 before she joined Congress to approximately $22 million today, according to multiple media outlets," the report said. "This rise is notable considering the salary of a congressional member is $174,000."

The lawmaker responded by saying she was "fed up with the outright slander and lies about me."

"My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I've signed a fiduciary contract with. My hard earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!!" she exclaimed. "As a matter of fact I made a hell of a lot more money and my life was WAY EASIER before I entered public life."

"You can go to hell," she added. "I am FIGHTING to ensure that my children's generation is able to do exactly what I have done!!! I'm fighting to preserve the AMERICAN DREAM!!!"