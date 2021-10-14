Marge Greene Melts Down Over GA Denial Of Election Audit

Politics
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed outrage on Wednesday after a Georgia judge shot down the prospect of an audit of the 2020 election in Fulton County.
According to The Associated Press, Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero ruled that the lawsuit "failed to allege a particularized injury." The suit had been filed by a group of nine Georgia voters who claimed that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Greene described it as "absolutely devastating news" during an appearance on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

"The case has been dismissed for lack of standing!" she exclaimed. "They're saying the plaintiffs have not established that they have received injury."

"If wide-open borders, a complete invasion at our border, the catastrophe in Afghanistan, arming the Taliban nation with $85 billion worth of our military equipment, abandoning Americans," Greene said, complaining about President Joe Biden. "If that's not injury, what is injury? And that is the direct results of election fraud. Everybody knows it!"

Greene called the lack of election audits "unforgivable in Republican-run states."

"We've been the most blessed people," she continued. "I mean, if you're a woman listening to this show, you know a washing machine is a blessing. A dishwasher is a blessing. A car is a blessing. All of our lives -- television, radio, everything we have. Cell phones! These are blessings."

The lawmaker called on her constituents to "stop being lazy."

"If we're able to have all these wonderful hobbies and these great lives then we're able to take time out and hold Congress accountable," she argued. "There's 435 of them. That's not a lot of people when it's compared to all of you."

