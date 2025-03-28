Elon Musk Claims Trump Will Prosecute Those Criticizing Tesla

Musk threatened anyone who criticizes Tesla and his role running the DOGE scam by claiming Trump will go after them.

Musk went on Fox News and issued his threats.

The idea that left-wing groups are funding people to fire bomb car dealers is ridiculous. But conspiracies and lies is how Musk conducts his business within Trump's administration.

MUSK: They're firebombing Tesla dealerships. They're shooting guns into stores The threatening people there would you know, they're issuing death threats against me and another Tesla personnel What are they doing this for? Why and and what's happening? It seems to me is they're being fed propaganda by the far left and they believe it. It's really unfortunate. But the real problem is not Not the people it's not like that. You know the crazy guy that that firebombs a Tesla dealership. It's the people pushing the propaganda that that that caused that guy to do it. But those are the real villains here and we're gonna go after them and the president's made it clear. We're gonna go after them the ones providing the money. The ones pushing the lies and propaganda. We're going after them!

The majority of the country that hates Elon Musk not just the far left. Once this man began using Twitter to support White Supremacists and Christian nationalists and he helped buy the Trump presidency his polling cratered throughout the country, except for Republicans who won't even buy a Tesla.

The free speech lying advocate silences people on X all the time. The federal government does not support private companies.