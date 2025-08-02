Today's Lesson: Never Give Up, Despite The Odds

It was just reported that in the first six months of this year, former President Elmo spent over $50 million dollars on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race:

The super PAC run by billionaire Elon Musk spent $47.4 million in the first half of the year, when the group was actively engaged in helping former Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel run unsuccessfully for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The new filing by America PAC includes, for the first time, confirmation of $1 million payments that Musk gave to each of three individuals at a Green Bay rally "in appreciation for you taking the time to vote." It also reports that America PAC spent $27 million on in-kind payments for "petition incentives" on June 30. The payment came from the United States of America Inc., a new business created by Musk last year.

Elmo also gave $5 million to another PAC and another $3 million directly to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, all to get Brad Schimel elected.

Instead, Susan Crawford kicked both Schimel's and Elmo's asses around the block.

On Friday, Musk's defeat was made complete when Crawford took her oath and her seat as a Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Which goes to show that while things look bleak, you cannot give up the fight. The people united cannot be defeated.