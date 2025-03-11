There's A Lot Of Republican Fauxrage Going On In Wisconsin

With only three weeks to go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, things are getting heated, and that includes big names coming to the state to stump for their candidates. Last Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders came to Wisconsin to hold two campaign events for Judge Susan Crawford. To say that it was a success would be an understatement:

Thousands of people packed the De Simone Arena on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus on Friday night to listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, deride the influence of multimillionaire and billionaire donors in politics. "The American people want us to end a corrupt campaign finance system," Sanders said to the energetic crowd. "We are not a democracy when billionaires like (Elon) Musk in both political parties can buy elections." [...] Sanders' visit to Wisconsin brings an additional spotlight to the state Supreme Court race, which already is a high-profile local race. Although Sanders did not mention her by name, he did allude to liberal Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford saying she has an “extreme idea that maybe women should be able to control their own bodies."

However, it took three days for the state Republicans to figure out they ought to be upset. And to fuel their fauxrage, they started sharing a video on Xitter which showed a trans woman named Laura Jane Grace singing as the opening act to the rally. These Republicans claimed that what she was singing was anti-Christian and sacrilegious.

But that's all they agree on. Some are fauxraging about the song. Some are upset about it being a trans woman. Some are trying to tie it to Sanders, while others are trying to tie it to Crawford, even though she wasn't there and was never mentioned by name. They don't know what they upset about or whom they're going to blame it on, but dang it, they are mad as hell and they're not going to take it anymore.

Funny, but they haven't seemed to be upset about Schimel getting over four million dollars from the Seig Heil-ing President Elmo. They're not upset about Schimel breaking laws left and right. They're not upset about Schimel already stating that he would deliver a no exceptions abortion ban, restore Act 10 and right to work laws and being a rubber stamp for a convicted felon and an adjudicated rapist.

Personally, I think they are angry because there is no way anyone on the left could ever say anything that would be more than a fraction of the crap the right is actually doing.