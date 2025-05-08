Pretty Sure This Is The Craziest Damn Trump Story Yet

The United States is demanding businesses and government offices in Stockholm, Sweden, comply with the Trump administration's anti-DEI policies, according to Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter. Apparently Trump believes he is King Of The World! Via Raw Story:

"Stockholm's urban planning office must not work for diversity, equity, and inclusion," according to the outlet's English translation. "The U.S. embassy demands this in a letter with a contract that they expect the city to sign."

Stockholm's urban planning councilor Jan Valeskog called the requirement "completely bizarre," adding, "We will never sign this contract."

In addition, the U.S. Embassy is requiring Swedish suppliers "to certify that they do not apply certain inclusion programs," the outlet reported.

[...] "Since February 2025, US embassies around the world have been sending letters to local contractors making similar demands," the post said. "This seems to be the first time that it's been reported that a similar letter has been sent to a foreign government organisation."

Valeskog is quoted as saying, "If the U.S. terminates its relationship with the city planning office, the embassy will have difficulty obtaining a building permit if they want to rebuild, for example. That's their headache, not ours."