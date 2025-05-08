Pretty Sure This Is The Craziest Damn Trump Story Yet

He thinks he can order a foreign government not to apply any DEI policies? Long past time for Dementia Don to be 25th Amendment-ed.
By Susie MadrakMay 8, 2025

The United States is demanding businesses and government offices in Stockholm, Sweden, comply with the Trump administration's anti-DEI policies, according to Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter. Apparently Trump believes he is King Of The World! Via Raw Story:

"Stockholm's urban planning office must not work for diversity, equity, and inclusion," according to the outlet's English translation. "The U.S. embassy demands this in a letter with a contract that they expect the city to sign."

Stockholm's urban planning councilor Jan Valeskog called the requirement "completely bizarre," adding, "We will never sign this contract."

In addition, the U.S. Embassy is requiring Swedish suppliers "to certify that they do not apply certain inclusion programs," the outlet reported.

[...] "Since February 2025, US embassies around the world have been sending letters to local contractors making similar demands," the post said. "This seems to be the first time that it's been reported that a similar letter has been sent to a foreign government organisation."

Valeskog is quoted as saying, "If the U.S. terminates its relationship with the city planning office, the embassy will have difficulty obtaining a building permit if they want to rebuild, for example. That's their headache, not ours."

The United States is demanding that businesses and government offices in Stockholm, Sweden, comply with the Trump admin's anti-DEI policies.

WTAF? Who the hell do we think we are to go around demanding other countries change their policies to suit our bigotry?
www.rawstory.com/trump-dei-26...

Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T20:43:35.127Z

The US Embassy in Sweden is making a comically delusional demand that Stockholm City immediately end their DEI policies.

The response, the diplomatic version of "LMFAO, get fucked."

www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/dR...

Robin Eriksson - Internet Terrorist (@ankhmorporkian.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T01:08:05.455Z

US demands foreign governments kill DEI, Stockholm tells US to pound sand, eat a biggie.

US AMBASSADOR SENDS IDIOTIC TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FUNDING CERTIFICATE. SWEDEN LAUGHS HILARIOUSLY.

(@papa2doc.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T20:40:09.005Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon