Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"All 'Star Tek: Nemesis' did was make me want to stop taking my heart medicine." -- Mr. Plinkett
By driftglassDecember 13, 2025

On this day in 2002, "Star Trek: Nemesis" drove the final spike through the heart of the Next Generation era of filming. It was bad. So very bad. It didn't need to be, but it was. However, if you're willing to pretend this never happened, I am too.

Dame Magazine: Hey Jake Tapper, Have You Noticed Trump Is Old and Unwell?

Chicago Reader: Feds tear-gas Elgin residents.

The Rude Pundit: These Murderous Motherfuckers and Our American Soul.

Attention space nerds! The Primordial Black Hole Saga: Part 4 - Hidden Singularities.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

