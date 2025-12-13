Trump Admin Sued For Putting Snoozy’s Face On Natl Parks Pass

The jokes write themselves. But a lawsuit brought by Center for Biological Diversity is not about how Trump’s ugly face desecrates something called “America the Beautiful.” No, this particular act of Trump narcissism allegedly violates the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. That law mandates that an annual photography contest, open to the public, be held to select the image to appear on the annual pass to the U.S. national parks and that “the photo must be taken on federal public lands or waters.”

That is not to say that the Center’s executive director, Kierán Suckling, was all legalese or polite disagreements. He took some big swipes at Trump’s narcissism in a scathing quote in the Center's press release about the lawsuit. "Blotting out the majesty of America’s national parks with a closeup of his own face is Trump’s crassest, most ego-driven action yet," Suckling said. “The national parks are treasured by Americans of every stripe. Their timeless power and magnificence rise above even the most bitter political differences to quietly bring all Americans together. It’s disgusting of Trump to politicize America’s most sacred refuge by pasting his face over the national parks in the same way he slaps his corporate name on buildings, restaurants, and golf courses. The national parks are not a personal branding opportunity. They’re the pride and joy of the American people.”

Trump seems intent on remaking our national parks in his ugly image at every opportunity. As C&L previously reported, the Trump administration has also ordered signs and exhibits related to slavery be removed at multiple national parks. Parks’ gift shops have been told to remove items that support diversity, equity and inclusion, too.

On top of all that, the Parks Service has eliminated the fee-free days on Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth, two federal holidays, and swapped in June 14, Donald Trump’s birthday, which is also Flag Day.

June 14 is not a national holiday. But you know that Trump is dreaming of changing that, too.