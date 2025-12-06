National Parks Honor Trump's Birthday, Not Black People

Free entrance days at national parks no longer include MLK Day and Juneteenth - but you can get free entrance for Dear Leader's birthday.
A park ranger leads a tour at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta. Credit: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty
By Ed ScarceDecember 6, 2025

Every day, there's something new from the Trump administration which disgusts.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

The Donald Trump administration has changed which holidays qualify for free entrance to national parks, removing two holidays celebrating Black people and adding the president’s birthday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an annual federal holiday that happens on the third Monday of January, close to the civil rights leader’s Jan. 15 birthday. Historically, it’s been the first fee-free day of the year for national parks, which waive entrance fees several days a year.

Now, visitors to the 116 parks that charge entrance fees will no longer get in for free on MLK Day or on Juneteenth, a federal holiday on June 19 that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. They will, however, on Trump’s June 14 birthday, which was added to the list this year. Parks charge admission fees that range from $3 to $30, according to the National Park Service.

Discussion

