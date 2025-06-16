'Tens Of People Seemed To Enjoy It': Pundits Backhand Trump's Birthday Parade

NewsNation pundit and radio host Julie Mason offered backhanded praise for the military parade held on President Donald Trump's birthday.
By David EdwardsJune 16, 2025

NewsNation pundit and radio host Julie Mason offered backhanded praise for the military parade held on President Donald Trump's birthday.

During a Sunday panel discussion, host Chris Stirewalt noted that there "were a lot of anxieties" over Saturday's event.

"Tens of people seem to enjoy it," Mason said, mocking Trump's big day.

"Republicans, behind closed doors, Democrats in public, this is North Korea, this is da-da-da-da," Stirewalt said. "I would certainly say it was the shortest Donald Trump speech I've ever heard."

"At one point, he said, you know, we're the hottest country in the world right now. It seemed like he was going to weave, didn't weave. So the parade was better than expected," he added.

"The president seemed quite dyspeptic, didn't he?" Mason observed. "By the whole thing, I guess we're going to need a couple news cycles for it to leak out why he looked mad, but we'll find out why he was mad. But he seemed mad, and Marco Rubio seemed bored, and Hegseth seemed like disengaged, and the troops seemed not really super into it."

"So it was not like the fascist pride that everyone was predicting," she pointed out. "It was kind of not great."

"Not great can be good," Stirewalt remarked.

"Good enough," Mason said.

