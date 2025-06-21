Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump's Birthday Army Parade Flop

Jordan Klepper took his man on the street schtick to Trump's washed out and washed up parade and what and who he found is unnerving.

It was hard to tell if Trump's birthday was crashing a military parade or if the military got lost on their way to Los Angeles and crashed the Kumquat's dud of a birthday party.

The people he interviewed left me wondering who closed the Velcro straps on their shoes for them in the morning. There were people all for destroying cancer research, Alzheimer's research, education and all sorts of aid, but were perfectly alright, actually giddy, to squander money on a parade that looked like it came from the movie Stripes.

Just as disgusting, if not more so, was the fact that these people were all for sending the military in to Los Angeles to attack fellow Americans because Fearless Leader told them that it was necessary. These are the people who would have dragged Anne Frank and her family out for the Nazis and then went home to celebrate their patriotism and humanitarianism with some bier and brats.

This is not the America we ought to be.