The Madness Of Anti-Vaxxers

Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show set off to interview some anti-vaxxers. He was not disappointed.
By Chris capper Li...

Jordan Klepper went out into New York City to meet and interview some anti-vaxxers. He was not disappointed. I don't know which was more frightening though, their asocial attitude or the bizarre rationalizations they tried to use to justify their asocial attitudes.

On a more serious note, if one wanted to give something for an anti-vaxxer to think about - really think about - the should show them this one minute video. It's absolutely terrifying and heartbreaking for the nurses if not necessarily the people who threw their lives away, just to own the libs:

Now, get yer damn shots people!

Open thread below...

