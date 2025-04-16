MAGA GOP Rep Trashed Over Thumbs Up Photo-Op At El Salvador Prison

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore traveled to the controversial mega-prison (CECOT) in El Salvador on Tuesday for a photo-op with his thumbs up in MAGA fashion. In a statement posted on the Bad App and Facebook, Moore said, "I just toured the CECOT prison in El Salvador. This maximum security facility houses the country's most brutal criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Several inmates were extremely violent criminals recently deported from the U.S."

"I leave now even more determined to support President Trump's efforts to secure our homeland," he added.

The people deported from the U.S. are human beings who weren't given due process. What sort of threat was Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist who came to this country last year in search of asylum, who is now in that mega prison? And what about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has a wife and child, and was kidnapped in "error," an error that landed him in CECOT? And there are so many others.

Moore was ripped to shreds on social media.

90% of the people we’ve sent to CECOT have no criminal convictions at all. 75% have never even been arrested for any crime in their life. https://t.co/4KYJkmQo5K pic.twitter.com/wDgTo0nefX — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 15, 2025

What a fucking asshole. The cruelty is the point with these motherfuckers. https://t.co/nwO12s845Q pic.twitter.com/4r1YJxDxxa — shelby (@thetrueshelby) April 16, 2025

If you go to a torture prison that holds refugees who were granted no due process and rather than check on their welfare you post creepy fetish photos, I must question the sincerity of your Christianity. https://t.co/YGKtOSbmaX — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 16, 2025

75% of the people sent here from the US does not have a criminal record.



These people weren’t deported. They weren’t tried. They were just sent to a violent maximum security prison



Now, the government is trying to illegally ship Americans to this prison. https://t.co/u516eNRJ8z — Alfred F Kennedy Jr 🟧Vols🟧🇺🇸 (@GHRadio_Mavrick) April 16, 2025

On Facebook, Moore is going down in flames. One commenter writes, "This is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful," adding, "These are human beings. Some of them were sent there from our country without due process and without cause."

He's getting no support from social media.

What a fucking disgrace. I hope we see all of these bootlickers standing in front of The Hague one day. Front and center. All of them. The United States has become so cruel under Donald's watch. For the first time in my life, I'm ashamed to be an American.