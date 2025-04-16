MAGA GOP Rep Trashed Over Thumbs Up Photo-Op At El Salvador Prison

What a piece of shit.
MAGA GOP Rep Trashed Over Thumbs Up Photo-Op At El Salvador Prison
Credit: Xitter/Facebook
By Conover KennardApril 16, 2025

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore traveled to the controversial mega-prison (CECOT) in El Salvador on Tuesday for a photo-op with his thumbs up in MAGA fashion. In a statement posted on the Bad App and Facebook, Moore said, "I just toured the CECOT prison in El Salvador. This maximum security facility houses the country's most brutal criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Several inmates were extremely violent criminals recently deported from the U.S."

"I leave now even more determined to support President Trump's efforts to secure our homeland," he added.

The people deported from the U.S. are human beings who weren't given due process. What sort of threat was Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist who came to this country last year in search of asylum, who is now in that mega prison? And what about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has a wife and child, and was kidnapped in "error," an error that landed him in CECOT? And there are so many others.

Moore was ripped to shreds on social media.

On Facebook, Moore is going down in flames. One commenter writes, "This is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful," adding, "These are human beings. Some of them were sent there from our country without due process and without cause."

He's getting no support from social media.

fb-moore

What a fucking disgrace. I hope we see all of these bootlickers standing in front of The Hague one day. Front and center. All of them. The United States has become so cruel under Donald's watch. For the first time in my life, I'm ashamed to be an American.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon