Read time: 1 minute
Donald Trump Gives 'Thumbs Up!' To El Paso Orphan

The baby whose parents died protecting him from the El Paso Shooter. Melania TWEETED this photo. Who is in charge of photo ops at that so-called White House?
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
"Thumbs up" next to an orphaned baby? Are you serious? For pure optics, this may be the biggest #Fail of the Trump "administration" so far, and that's saying something.

And then the so-called First Lady tweets the photo.

The baby's parents were shot while protecting their infant at the WalMart in El Paso. The child is under the care of his aunt and uncle, Trump supporters, who brought the baby back to the hospital to meet the so-called president.

But honest to god no one told Trump not to treat the event like a campaign stop. Probably because no one can tell Trump to do anything any more.

Beltway reporters "blaming the staff" isn't enough. There's something fundamentally broken at the White House, starting with an illegitimately "elected" so-called president.


