Donald Trump Gives 'Thumbs Up!' To El Paso Orphan

"Thumbs up" next to an orphaned baby? Are you serious? For pure optics, this may be the biggest #Fail of the Trump "administration" so far, and that's saying something.

And then the so-called First Lady tweets the photo.

The baby's parents were shot while protecting their infant at the WalMart in El Paso. The child is under the care of his aunt and uncle, Trump supporters, who brought the baby back to the hospital to meet the so-called president.

But honest to god no one told Trump not to treat the event like a campaign stop. Probably because no one can tell Trump to do anything any more.

Beltway reporters "blaming the staff" isn't enough. There's something fundamentally broken at the White House, starting with an illegitimately "elected" so-called president.

For them this is just for show. Just a propaganda visit, the bar is so low so low that republicans and Trump defenders will just say be thankful he went, he is uniting us. They say that w a straight face. That’s the sick part. — Herb Mendoza (@HerbMendoza76) August 9, 2019

I sincerely hope that this awful picture is going to be trending on all social media channels each day from now on to Election Day 2020 to constantly remind people what demented and depraved creatures are currently residing in the White House.

Twitter, do your magic!! — Tweeter Opa (@tweeter_opa) August 9, 2019