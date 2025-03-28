DOGE’s ‘Big Balls’ Teen Linked To Cybercrime Ring

You remember Edward Coristine, aka “Big Balls,” doncha? He’s the 19-year-old who Unelected Co-President Elon Musk thought was a perfect choice to access the federal government’s most sensitive information. That was after teen Coristine was fired from an internship after boasting how he had accessed “every single machine” and was suspected of leaking propriety information to a competitor. Musk was so taken with his Balls boy, Trump's immigrant boss made the kid a senior adviser at both the State Department and Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Now, we find out that Biggy Balls Coristine seems to have been involved in even more unsavory business, all before the teen is old enough to drink.

Reuters has the scoop:

Beginning around 2022, while still in high school, Coristine ran a company called DiamondCDN, that provided network services, according to corporate and digital records reviewed by Reuters and interviews with half a dozen former associates. Among its users was a website run by a ring of cybercriminals operating under the name "EGodly," according to digital records preserved by the internet intelligence firm DomainTools and the online cybersecurity tool Any.Run.

… In 2023, EGodly boasted on its Telegram channel of hijacking phone numbers, breaking into unspecified law enforcement email accounts in Latin America and Eastern Europe, and cryptocurrency theft. Early that year, the group distributed the personal details of an FBI agent who they said was investigating them, circulating his phone number, photographs of his house, and other private details on Telegram. … The FBI agent targeted by EGodly, who is now retired, told Reuters that the group had drawn law enforcement attention because of its connection to swatting, the dangerous practice of making hoax emergency calls to send armed officers swarming targeted addresses. The agent didn't go into detail. Reuters is not identifying him out of concern for further harassment. "These are bad folks," the former agent said. "They're not a pleasant group."

“On LinkedIn, Coristine describes himself as a ‘Volunteer (Intern) Plumber’ with the U.S. government,” Reuters also reported. Like Nixon’s White House plumbers, i.e. Watergate burglars? It’s not clear.

Sadly, what is pretty clear is that Unelected Co-President Musk won’t care. Mashable noted in its report on Coristine’s cybercrime pals that another DOGE bag, Marko Elez, resigned after numerous racist posts on social media posts were discovered. He was rehired one day later by Musk.