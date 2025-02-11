Steve Bannon Wants To Debate Elon Musk At CPAC

Steve Bannon, one of the orchestrators of the January 6th Capitol insurrection, wants to debate Elon Musk at the upcoming CPAC convention.

Bannon is furious at Elon Musk and appears jealous that Musk will run rough shod over the federal government even though he agrees with the DOGE garbage.

Matt Schlapp, the disgraced president of the CPAC, was on with Bannon and discussed trying to put together this debate -- that Musk will never do.

SCHLAPP: We have the largest owner of Bitcoin in the world is going to be there, and I know some people love Bitcoin, and other people think this is a problem, but we air all grievances at CPAC, too, by the way. All grievances are allowed.

Let's talk about it and get it on the stage. I really want the Elon Musk-Steve Bannon debate, but I haven't been able to pull that together yet, but I think that could be one for the ages.

Steve, what do you think?

BANNON: I'm all in, 1000%. You pull it off, I'm good. Let's roll.

There's nothing to debate. I think Elon would admit he's wrong and I'm right, but that's okay.

On everything with Jesus.

Listen, I tip my hat to him on Doge.

I think it's an armor-piercing shell.

What he's doing is great.

You've got to make sure the data's cool.

But I'm the one saying, Elon, you've got to get across the river.

If we're to have any cuts, Matt, you've struggled for this for 15 years.

If we're to have any cuts, it's going to have to be someone like Elon that goes to the Pentagon and says, these are the programs we can take out.

And once you get the Pentagon sorted, you can get the social programs.

By the way, I think it would be amazing, if not, to get a Doge update from some of his guys.

I think it would be incredible.

That would be a global media event.

They would all melt down if Doge took the stage, brother.

Well, hopefully that'll happen, and I agree with you completely.