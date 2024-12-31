'Sociopathic Overlords' Bannon Demands Reparations From Elon Musk

Right-wing influencer Steve Bannon doubled down on his battle against billionaire Elon Musk over the use of immigrant visas that Bannon claims take jobs away from Americans.

After Musk defended H-1B visas last week, Bannon returned to his War Room podcast on Monday to attack the billionaire on behalf of his MAGA followers.

"Elon Musk has already surrendered," he insisted. "The H-1B visa program is a total and complete scam to destroy the American worker. Because naturally, capitalists always wanna, they always wanna go to the lowest-cost production."

"This is just about a compensation in indentured servants, basically quasi-slave labor in our own country by the enlightened oligarchs of Silicon Valley," he continued. "This is like the Borgias or the Medici's from Renaissance Italy, kind of these nation-states where Silicon Valley and these oligarchs are the feudal lords or the, as Ben Harnwell says, sociopathic overlords."

"No, we're not gonna get together and have a group hug!"

Bannon argued that H-1B visas were why corporate America enjoyed high-profit margins.

"They bring indentured servants over here," he said. "So you're gonna be an indentured servant, just like many of our great, great grandparents did coming in the 19th century, before we broke indentured servitude. And we're gonna break it here."

"There need to be massive reparations from the sociopathic overlords," he added.