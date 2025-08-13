Symone Sanders Puts Scarborough's 'Crime' Expertise In Its Place

So of course Joe Scarborough was kissing Orange Ass over the takeover of D.C. Via The Wrap:

In response to President Trump‘s takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force and his impending deployment of the National Guard, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough argued Tuesday morning that Democratic politicians have adopted the “wrong” approach.

Despite crime numbers being lower in D.C. this year than last, Trump has repeatedly complained about the city’s crime rates. According to Scarborough, Trump is not the only person he has heard criticize the overall safety of the city.

“In Washington, D.C, I’ve got friends that worked in the Biden White House, I have friends that work in the media that say they don’t feel safe walking three blocks,” Scarborough remarked. “Why can’t Washington be fixed, despite what the crime numbers say? Because people aren’t feeling it.”

The MSNBC host went on to slam Democratic politicians for citing crime statistics in response to concerns about the quality of life in D.C. and other major American cities.

“I mean, if people feel unsafe in Washington, D.C., and they tell you they feel unsafe and they give you specifics about how they or their friends were held up or beaten up, don’t give them crime statistics,” Scarborough argued. “No! That’s not how you show people you understand what they’re going through, what their children are going through, what their families are going through, what their co-workers are going through. That’s wrong, wrong answer.”