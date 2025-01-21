Trump Creating Private Militia With J6 Pardons

Donald Trump has pardoned over 1500 convicted Trump supporters who assaulted the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 and tried to overthrow the 2020 election.

Yes, it's a disgrace. Now what?

Trump has now sent out the call to the MAGA cult that if you break the law in service of his immoral and criminal actions, you will face no consequences. His private militia may be comprised of these pardoned traitors, but it also will foment recruits to his cause.

SANDERS: And one senior Dem state legislator from out West texted me and said, you know, he literally just let his private militia out of jail. So he's instilled a sense of loyalty. These people feel loyal to him. And their lawlessness is now going to go unchecked. And he can now call on them again to do what they would like. So I know a lot of Democrats have mixed feelings about the president's preemptive pardon of his family specifically.

The presidential pardon power was not meant to be used by a sitting president for illegitimate, immoral, and criminal means. For Trump, this is another tool to get what he wants for himself, regardless of what the law in the US Constitution says.

I could care less about President Biden's pardon, especially his family and the January 6 committee investigating Trump. Trump has given every indication he's out for blood against the Biden family. Kash Patel has an "enemies list." And we've already seen Trump and his minions lie one minute and then do the opposite the next. The law and their agreements are an inconvenience to them.

Pardoning people that hurt and killed law enforcement trying to protect the US Capitol, insurrectionists who, in service of a big lie fermented by Trump and the scumbags he surrounds himself with, would be unconscionable for a normal person. For Trump, it's the second hole on one of his shitty golf courses.