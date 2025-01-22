Dems Call Out MAGAts For Supporting Pardons For J6 Attackers

House Dem leaders are bashing Yambo and his allies in the Capitol for supporting blanket clemency for the Capitol attackers. The Democrats say MAGAts are hypocrites for claiming to support law enforcement while also backing Trump’s decision to pardon more than 1,500 people who were prosecuted for the rampage, including the ones who attacked police officers. Via The Hill:

“House Republicans are celebrating pardons issued to a bloodthirsty mob that violently assaulted police officers on January 6, 2021. What happened to backing the Blue?” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) posted Tuesday on Threads. “Far right extremists have become the party of lawlessness and disorder,” he continued. “Don’t ever lecture America again. About anything.”

Trump’s approach to the Jan. 6 rampage has evolved dramatically in the years since it happened. One day after the riot, the president said he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” and he endorsed stiff punishments for those who participated.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” he said in a speech to the country. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.” Since then, however, Trump has sought to rewrite the history of Jan. 6, recasting the rioters as patriots and reframing the rampage as “a day of love.”