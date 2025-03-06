Wacko Navarro: Mexican Drug Cartels Have Taken Over Canada

WTF?
By John AmatoMarch 6, 2025

MAGA scumbag (but consummate liar) Peter Navarro resurfaced on Fox News Wednesday and proclaimed that Mexican drug cartels have taken over Canada.

Navarro, with a straight face, blamed our neighbor to the north for overdose deaths in the US.

It's Interesting that jailbird Navarro was nowhere to be found throughout Trump's election and transition. Too crazy for Trump is an accomplishment.

"What I want to say to every world leader who gets up in arms when all we're asking for is fairness and to have them stop killing our people is, please, listen to us," Navarro said.

Fairness? WTF is he talking about?

The Trump/Musk administration is changing their tariff tune from economic fairness into a war on drugs. Imposing massive tariffs helps no one. It raises prices to Americans and will not stop the flow of drugs into the country. If we had an easy solution, Nancy Reagan's "just say no to drugs" would have been successful 40 years ago.

NAVARRO: Canada could do a lot more.

Canada has been taken over, Brett, by Mexican cartels. They bring up these pill presses and printers and the medicines that they fake.

You can't tell the difference.

Farmer companies can. You need a spectrographer to do it.

Canada is now being considered, ya know, fentanyl gang murderers. This man is as delusional as he's ever been.

MAGAts come up with bogus talking points that are then fed through Fox News and other MAGA outlets and soon the cult will label all Canadians as murderers

Canada is forcing our people to ingest fentanyl.

Gotcha.

