NYT: Pam Bondi Is Not Actually Running The Justice Department

A bombshell report from The New York Times suggests that despite her title, Pam Bondi is not actually running the Department of Justice. Via Mediaite:

According to the Times, Bondi “sees her role as that of a surrogate, a faithful executor and high-volume messenger, compelled to cede ground to empowered players in the West Wing.”

“The decisions are being made at the White House, and then they’re being pushed down to the Department of Justice, which is very, very atypical,” observed DOJ alum Elizabeth Oyer. “It feels like she is just performing a part. She is like an actor, in a way.”

The Times story emphasized the influence wielded by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whom it identified as helping set “the agenda” for Bondi’s department.

“It was clear from the start that Mr. Miller, who is not a lawyer, would exercise control inside the department, current and former Trump aides said,” observed the Gray Lady. “Ms. Bondi has been consulted on key decisions, including how to respond to a federal judge’s order to return immigrants deported to El Salvador with no due process. She does not appear to have played a major role in creating overall strategies, focusing on aligning her department with the game plan and framing attacks on opponents, current and former officials said. By contrast, her two longest-tenured predecessors, William P. Barr and Merrick B. Garland, played more central roles. Mr. Barr, while supportive of Mr. Trump’s agenda, notably refused to comply with his demand to support lies about the election.”