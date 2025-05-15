NYT: Pam Bondi Is Not Actually Running The Justice Department

Seems that Stephen Miller, who is not a lawyer, is the one in charge.
By Susie MadrakMay 15, 2025

A bombshell report from The New York Times suggests that despite her title, Pam Bondi is not actually running the Department of Justice. Via Mediaite:

According to the Times, Bondi “sees her role as that of a surrogate, a faithful executor and high-volume messenger, compelled to cede ground to empowered players in the West Wing.”

“The decisions are being made at the White House, and then they’re being pushed down to the Department of Justice, which is very, very atypical,” observed DOJ alum Elizabeth Oyer. “It feels like she is just performing a part. She is like an actor, in a way.”

The Times story emphasized the influence wielded by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whom it identified as helping set “the agenda” for Bondi’s department.

“It was clear from the start that Mr. Miller, who is not a lawyer, would exercise control inside the department, current and former Trump aides said,” observed the Gray Lady. “Ms. Bondi has been consulted on key decisions, including how to respond to a federal judge’s order to return immigrants deported to El Salvador with no due process. She does not appear to have played a major role in creating overall strategies, focusing on aligning her department with the game plan and framing attacks on opponents, current and former officials said. By contrast, her two longest-tenured predecessors, William P. Barr and Merrick B. Garland, played more central roles. Mr. Barr, while supportive of Mr. Trump’s agenda, notably refused to comply with his demand to support lies about the election.”

New NYT piece on Pam Bondi portrays her as hapless, out of the loop, obsessed with going on TV, and argues that Stephen Miller is the one actually running DOJ

www.nytimes.com/2025/05/12/u...

Andrew Prokop (@awprokop.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T14:30:23.298Z

Bombshell Report Alleges Stephen Miller Is Running the Show at DOJ While Pam Bondi Is Playing the Part ‘Like an Actor’
Source: Mediaite
share.newsbreak.com/d2e4mfxn

Gary Schwall Sr. (@glschwall.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T22:17:24.202Z

Attorney General Pam Bondi is a pure figurehead, as Stephen Miller exercises complete control over the Department of Justice out of the West Wing, writes NYT's Glenn Thrush... but don't worry, Miller runs most of his plans by the boss, when he's not in his nap time.

Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T03:16:46.959Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon