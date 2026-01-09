ICE Agent Who Murdered Woman In Minneapolis Identified

As of now, Ross has not been apprehended or turned himself in for questioning and has refused comment on the Tribune's story. He has not been charged, but Hennepin County's DA office says it has the authority to do so. Charging Federal Agents can be done, but it's not always easy.

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune



The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis Wednesday is Jonathan Ross, the same officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, according to a person with knowledge of the case and verified by court documents.

Little public information is available about Ross, described only by federal officials as “an experienced” officer.

On Wednesday morning, Ross was embedded in a group of federal agents on a targeted crackdown in south Minneapolis when Good was shot. ICE has not reported the identity of the shooter and did not respond to request for comment for this story.

A photo of Ross’s face has since circulated social media, as online sleuths have attempted to identify him.