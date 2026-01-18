Furious Citizen Fed Up With ICE In Minneapolis

Pretty funny man on the street interview here. I believe that Zach Roberts is the interviewer and the man in the video is unnamed, but otherwise it's as depicted.

Source: Alternet

Freelance photojournalist Zach D. Roberts told "Status Coup News that ICE is doing nothing more than trying to scare people.

"This is nuts! This is f—— yeah. You're right in the middle of this s——," said Roberts in a video that has been posted to X. "What the f—— is going on? This is insane."

"I've never protested in my life," Roberts continued. "My brother. My brother is here. He does it all the time. I got — dude — like I said, I'm far enough away but just close enough. And I sit in my cushy house and look at s—— and get mad. They're just trying to f—— scare people. But why shoot people?"

"You know what really p—— me off?" the photographer asked. "The fact that they detain people, cuff them, and then still beat the s—— out of them! They tell you it's immigrants. Only immigrants. It's f—— every body.

He noted that friends of his were detained and that they were simply driving home from work.

"What the f——?" Roberts questioned.

Status Coup News noted that they've been on the ground "for months" following the ICE agents as they've traveled to Los Angeles, New York City, Florida, Chicago, Charlotte and now Minneapolis.