What Happened To All Those Millions For Trump’s Presidential Library?

Remember when ABC, Paramount, Meta and X committed millions each to Donald Trump’s presidential library? In order to pay him off settle his claims of having been harmed by them?

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) want to know where that money went. They have asked each company about the terms of its agreement and the status of the pledged funds, The Washington Post has reported.

The fund that was supposed to receive at least some of the money “was administratively dissolved in September by Florida officials after it did not submit a mandatory annual report,” according to The Post. Articles of dissolution were subsequently filed by the lawyer who incorporated the fund.

“A second nonprofit, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc., was created last year and reported in December that it received $50 million in contributions,” The Post noted, “but has yet to confirm publicly that it took possession of the settlements.”

Even if that $50 million came from those four Trump patsies, I mean donors, there’s still another $13 million unaccounted for, if The Post’s numbers are correct.

If you think the donors care that their millions may have been misused, think again. “Press contacts for ABC, Meta, Paramount and X did not respond to questions about the Democrats’ letters and the status of their settlement funds,” The Post said.