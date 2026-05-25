California Chemical Explosion Could Reach Arizona, Expert Warns

For days, officials in Garden Grove, California, have warned a chemical plant is “literally on the edge of exploding” as firefighters work to cool a tank filled with about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a toxic chemical used in making plastics. Garden Grove is about 350 miles west of Phoenix and roughly 250 miles from Yuma.

Fire crews have been working through the weekend, using sprinklers and hose lines to cool the tank and reduce pressure. Officials said Sunday morning that an overnight operation provided new information that allowed them to adjust their strategy. Crews also identified what officials described as a potential crack that could relieve some of the pressure building inside the tank, but they said the situation still remains dangerous.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents and leaving the area around the plant largely empty.

Local environmental disaster expert Steve Brittle said any impacts beyond Southern California would depend on wind conditions, but he said chemical fumes could potentially reach Arizona.

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Aerospace chemical plant Garden Grove California, Stanton mayor seeks deployment of California National Guard to patrol evacuated city. www.ocregister.com/2026/05/23/s... — Sylvester Periwinkle (@s-periwinkle.bsky.social) 2026-05-24T20:16:39.136Z