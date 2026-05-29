Brooke Rollins Lies About 'Massive Fraud', Kicks People Off SNAP Without Proof

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke today at Post Farms in Marana, Arizona, to local cotton producers about farm economics, bragging that the Trump administration has kicked 4 million people off of SNAP programs but has no idea how many were because of fraud.

Rollins was there to try and promote Trump's trade deals that led the way for a disastrous US economy, where farmers are struggling, despite the lie the Big Ugly bill is making agriculture and small businesses great again.

(Please, don't puke on your computer.)

Rollins was asked about the cuts to the SNAP program. She said it was an important program for struggling people and families, but then attacked Biden and said under his watch there was a 40% increase in the amount of assistance going out.

Yeah, it was because of COVID, you vulture. Millions of people lost their jobs and needed help and still need help.

This reprobate claimed the states shucked their responsibilities and offered no accountability when doling out the funds, but that is a Big FAT LIE.

Here's another unproven whopper.

"Actually live people using dead people's Social Security numbers, but 200,000 dead people getting assistance," Rollins stated. We found 500,000 people getting more than one benefit when they should only get one."

They've refused to release any data on these numbers so it's a lie, too. It's what they do. They lie, and cause people to starve.

ROLLINS: So, as we have moved about 4 million people off of SNAP, we don't have the exact data how much of that is fraud, how much of that is people just moving into the American dream and off of the welfare programs, but we think it's probably pretty significant that, yes, this is the goal. And when we hear so much push back that, well, y'all, you know, why are you moving, why are you kicking people off? If you are, and by the way, one of the most important pieces of the one big beautiful bill of the Working Families Tax Cut was requiring able-bodied adults without small children at home to actually look for a job or perhaps work 15 or 20 hours a week to continue on that program. I say all of that because these programs should not be a handout, they should be a hand up.

SNAP benefits are for survival, and for mostly children. The reason for these cuts is because of the "the one big beautiful bill of the Working Families Tax Cut."

They are tax cuts for Trump's pals and not for the working class.

The AP reports, "The USDA says that from the records that have been shared, it found 186,000 deceased people — about 1% of participants in those states — receiving benefits and about 500,000 people — about 2.7% — receiving benefits in more than one jurisdiction. The USDA has not made public detailed reports on the data and has not broken down the estimates by type of alleged fraud. The department also hasn’t answered questions about what portion of any improperly awarded benefits was actually spent and how much sat unclaimed on EBT cards after recipients moved or died."

Hey, folks, you can't eat, but watch all the money spent to gild bronze horses with 24 karat gold. Look at the waste, fraud and abuse in Washington, DC before looking out to the heartland.

What an ugly vulture she is.