Agriculture Sec 'Taking Food From Hungry Children's Mouths'

Sec. of Agriculture Brooke Rollins claimed on CNBC, that cutting 500,000 children from the SNAP food program in order to give tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires is not taking food out of hungry children's mouths.

Massive cuts being implemented in the Senate big ugly bill to Medicaid is awful enough, but adding the starvation of low income children is to appease Trump is truly horrific.

ROLLINS: You mentioned SNAP. That's our food stamp program that USDA runs every day. USDA spends almost $300 million on SNAP, $300 million. It's a huge government program that we're never going to take food out of hungry kids' mouths. But under Joe Biden, with the fraud and the abuse, rolling that back and aligning it more with the Americans who really need it allows this bill to move forward. And also, as you mentioned, to lean into better and more important support for our farmers and our ranchers.

Lie lie lie lie lie.

In 2024, "the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, provided benefits to approximately 41 million people in the United States, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and USAFacts. This represents about 12.3% of the U.S. population."

Where is the fraud and the abuse that Sec. Rollins claims are happening in SNAP?

Trumpers mention President Biden to support their lies as if that explains anything, and the idiots asking the question on CNBC and other networks DO NOT follow up.

How is cutting $300 billion over ten years from SNAP "in line with Americans"?

Brooke Rollins is a lying scumbag trying to take pounds of flesh from the least of us, in service of her very wealthy masters.

