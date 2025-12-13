Jesse Watters: Republicans Don't Need Hispanic Support

Donald Trump's approval rating by Hispanics has cratered so Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed Trump and Republicans do not need Hispanic support moving forward because Trump originally won on border security.

Fox Newser Kennedy admonished Heir Stephen Miller's policies without naming him directly and said their quota numbers for deportations have eroded Hispanic support.

Sydney Sweeney obsessed Jess Watters shot her down by claiming it's not a problem since Latinos voted for him in 2024.

Unfortunately, you do have people in this administration that want to arrest everybody and they want as many bodies and as many deportations as possible because they want to meet some quota. And that means that you are going to be losing Hispanic support because the president appealed to human nature. But unfortunately, you've got with immigration, you've got Democrats who want to extend a halo to every person who's in this country illegally, including the most violent felons. And then you've got people in the administration who want to paint them all as villains. And you know, most people who are living lawfully, they don't really exist on either side, but you have to be realistic about who has to get out of this country. But I wouldn't, I wouldn't worry about Hispanic support. We got hit so hard over the head for so many years about that. Trump built a border wall and ran on mass deportations and his Hispanic numbers went up.

Roughly 42% of Hispanics voted for Trump in 2024 which was a high point for Republicans, but Trump barely won the election so he cannot afford to hemorrhage voters in any demographic if Republicans want to be successful.

Watters is clueless or just lying for his dear leader.