Immigration Czar Tom Homan Threatens Dem Lawmakers With Jail If They Don't Comply

Trump's Immigration Czar is getting wired on power.
By John AmatoNovember 19, 2024

Donald Trump's new immigration czar Tom Homan told Fox and Friends that if any Democratic mayor, chief of Police, or governor blocks his efforts to deport anyone they will be charged with a felony.

The MAGAt shitshow has already begun, but Donald Dump has no idea the pandemonium he will cause once his plans take off with Homan in charge.

JONES: Real quickly, what happens to a mayor or local police department chief that is under democratic leadership that obstructs ICE in your federal agents that are helping get these deportation? What happens to them?

HOMAN: Well, first of all, if they don't help us, get the hell out of the way, we're going to do it. If I gotta send twice my resources to that city, that's what we're going to do. If they would give us access to the jail, that would mean less agents in the community.

For them pushing back and not let us in the jail it just mean more agents gonna be a community so they're hurting themselves. Finally I'll say this, they need to educate themselves. They never reviewed this Title VIII, United States Code 1324 triple I read about that and don't cross that line because it is a felony to harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE. Read the statute, don't cross that line.

JONES: that's a warning from Tom Holman right there

I believe Tom Homan is hoping to arrest every Democratic politician he can on orders from Demented Donald.

Levying threats to the left before Trump takes office is the only action they truly know.

There are no states' rights under a Trump administration.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon