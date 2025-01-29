Danish Bakery Makes 'Moron' Cakes In Honor Of Trump

Sort of puts Trump's claim about respect on the world stage into question, doesn't it?

Source: London Economic



A bakery in Denmark has started selling bright orange Donald Trump ‘moron’ cakes.

At the start of his second term as president of the USA, Trump hasn’t exactly enamoured himself to the Danes by openly discussing his desire to take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

The Republican had a reportedly frosty phone call with then Danish prime minister, and was even told to “f**k off” by one Danish MEP in the European Parliament.

Another way the Danes have made their anger towards Trump known is in the form of baked goods.

They wrote: ‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” bears as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing.