Danish Foreign Minister Scolds Trump Administration After Vance's Cringe Visit

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen took to social media to post a video after J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, visited Greenland and had the unmitigated gall to bash Denmark and Greenland.

Usha and JD received an icy welcome in Greenland and waved to absolutely no one as they departed the plane. Before their visit, the American delegation went door to door in Nuuk, Greenland, asking if anyone wanted to meet Usha or JD, but everyone said no. Not one resident agreed to meet them. But the tone-deaf couple went anyway.

Rasmussen politely scolded the Trump administration for its “tone” in criticizing Denmark and Greenland, explaining that his country already invests more in Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the United States.

“Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism,” Rasmussen said, speaking in English. “But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

Vance is an idiot:

JD Vance: "The president has said clearly he doesn't think that military force is going to be necessary, but he absolutely believes that Greenland is an important part of the security not just of the US but of the world and of course the people of Greenland too ... this has to happen." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-28T19:05:58.648Z

Greenland remains a part of the Council of Europe and NATO as part of Denmark. I thought MAGA was about supporting borders and being anti-war.