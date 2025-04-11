FL Teacher Loses Job For Calling Student By ‘Preferred’ Name

Cancel culture is real.
By Conover KennardApril 11, 2025

Brevard Public Schools said in a statement that it isn’t renewing educator Melissa Calhoun’s contract for next year because she called a student by the name they wanted to be called by, not their legal name.

According to Florida state law, a teacher can only call a student by their ‘preferred’ name if they have written permission from their parents. That didn't happen, so Calhoun's contract won't be renewed for next year. We truly are living through the dumbest timeline. Thousands are signing a petition to help Calhoun get her job back at Satellite High School.

"At BPS our focus is on education — teachers are here to teach and support students academically," BPS Spokesperson Janet Murnaghan in a statement. "Our job is to work in partnership with parents and guardians to ensure student success."

Florida Today reports:

The decision elicited emotional comments in support of Calhoun from audience members signed up to speak at Tuesday's school board meeting, and a petition started earlier during the day by students had garnered 3,082 signatures as of midnight. Many of those signatures came with comments expressing disgust and dismay over the decision not to keep Calhoun.

She has a lot of support.

Does this law apply to nicknames or just to trans kids? I wonder if Raphael Cruz went by Ted in school.

