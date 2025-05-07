Pirro Pretends Trump Is Playing 3-Dimensional Chess With Canada

Sorry Box-O-Wine, but Trump's just an idiot with no understanding of basic economics. Here's the latest spin coming out of Trump-TV on his destructive tariffs and why he's supposedly doing them.

Fox's Jeanine Pirro was asked by her The Five cohost Greg Gutfeld what she thought of Trump's meeting earlier that day with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Pirro proceeded to pretend Trump is playing some sort of 3-dimensional chess with the Canadian secessionist movement, as though there's a snowball's chance in hell that any of the provinces there would actually ever split off and join the United States.

PIRRO: I've been thinking about this, and you know, we are the biggest consumer and apparently Canada relies on us to sell 75 percent of its exports, and a third of its imports are from us, but Donald Trump is the ultimate deal maker... and nothing comes out of his mouth that isn't connected at some point, to a deal and I think that Donald, President Trump is sensing weakness and I think he smells blood. Recently there has been an attempt by a few of the provinces in Canada to secede. The provinces that want to secede are Alberta, Quebec, and I think there's another one. These are the most, the largest oil producers in Canada. So if there is a sense in Canada that you know the people aren't happy, the provinces that have talked about seceding are saying that the Canadian federal government is not concerned about them, it may be that Trump is sensing this and he's going to target them and that all of this is just kind of, you know, like another discussion, but it's really about those places that want to secede. Never heard that, did you, Jess? WATTERS: I said it a couple of months ago.

So all of this tariff nonsense isn't about tariffs at all, but to get part of Canada to join the United States. Sure Jan.

I'm still waiting to see what they tell their viewers once the store shelves start emptying out in the very near future.