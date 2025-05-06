Canadian PM Carney To Trump: Canada Not For Sale, Ever

During a meeting in the Oval Office today, Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney told Donald Trump in no uncertain terms that Canada will never be for sale, ever.

Demented Donald was asked by a reporter if he still wants to buy Canada and turn it into the 51st state.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shut that down immediately.

TRUMP: But I think, you know, it's it would really be a wonderful marriage because it's it's two places. They get along very well. They like each other a lot. (Who are they, you imbecile.) CARNEY: Well, if if I may, as you know, from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. That's true. We're sitting in one right now. You know, Buckingham Palace, you visited as well. TRUMP: That's true. CARNEY: And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months, it's not for sale, won't be for sale ever. But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.

Prime Minister Carney threw cold water in Trump's face in the most diplomatic way while being forceful at the same time. Trump's stupidity when dealing with our northern neighbor is moronic and delusional at its best.

I can only imagine if JD Vance were involved in this discussion.

Mark Carney's face as Trump describes how beautiful it would be w/o a border (before Carney said it would never be for sale). — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-05-06T17:18:26.049Z