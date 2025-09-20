U.S. Ambassador Blasts Anti-American Rhetoric From Canada

"You ran a campaign where it was anti-American. ‘Elbows up.’ ... It was an anti-American campaign. That has continued. That’s disappointing,” said Pete Hoekstra.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 20, 2025

Strangely, for the former Republican congressman, Canadians were not enthused with Trump's tariffs or his mocking tone by calling Canada "the 51st state." Ambassador Hoekstra says he's "disappointed" in Canadians.

Who says irony is dead?

It would seem the feeling is mutual, as Canadians have stopped travelling to the United States in large numbers and, in some instances, stopped buying American products altogether.

Source: Canadian Press

HALIFAX - The U.S. ambassador to Canada took aim at those who use the term “trade war” to describe economic tension between the two countries at an event in Halifax Thursday, saying he was frustrated by the “elbows up” rhetoric.

Pete Hoekstra made the remarks at a luncheon hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in the city’s downtown.

“I’m disappointed that I came to Canada, a Canada that (where) it is very, very difficult to find Canadians who are passionate about the American-Canadian relationship. You ran a campaign where it was anti-American. ‘Elbows up.’ ... It was an anti-American campaign. That has continued. That’s disappointing,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney used the “elbows up” expression frequently on the election campaign trail last spring, including in a video he filmed with comedian Mike Myers. The term is a reference to hockey players keeping their elbows up to protect themselves on the ice from their opponents.

Hoekstra made his comments at a local Chamber of Commerce meeting. They were not well-received.

Hoesktra was referring to this ad.

