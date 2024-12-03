Trump Suggests To Trudeau That Canada Join The U.S. As 51st State

...if they don't like the new threatened tariffs.
By Ed ScarceDecember 3, 2024

More mob boss talk.

Source: Huffington Post

Donald Trump reportedly suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that if he didn’t like the tariff the president-elect threatened to impose, perhaps Canada could become the 51st state and Trudeau could serve as its governor. Trudeau laughed nervously at the apparent joke, Fox News reported. (Watch the video below.)

Trudeau had high-tailed it to Trump’s Florida base after the president-elect threatened to slam America’s northern neighbor with a 25% tariff on its goods, accusing Canada of being lax on immigration and drug enforcement at the border.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy reported on the exchange Monday, citing two sources who sat at the same table with the leaders during their meal.

“We are told that when Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor,” Doocy reported.

