Trump Gives Middle Finger To Truck Drivers And Dock Workers

During one of his many press preens Donald ignored problems at U.S. ports, even as dockworkers and truckers fear for their jobs with no cargo ships coming into the ports over his actions. He instead touted his "beautiful tariffs" against China.

REPORTER: Because business has slowed down, as you mentioned... TRUMP: In China...



REPORTER: But we're seeing as a result, the ports here in the U.S., the traffic has really slowed in. TRUMP: That's good. REPORTER: A lot of the dock workers and truck drivers are worried about their jobs.



TRUMP: That means we lose less money. You know, when I see that, that means we lose less money.

That means no jobs and skyrocketing prices for the public.

Trump offered no hope for all the workers at the ports being negatively affected by his odious tariffs. The bronzed buffoon didn't even offer up a lie to those workers fearing for their livelihoods.

Instead, Trump used his same ridiculous talking points about trade deficits, as if truck drivers and port workers give a shit.

TRUMP: Look, China was making over a trillion, 1.1 trillion, in my opinion, you know, different numbers from 500 billion to a trillion or a trillion. What I think was 1.1 trillion. And frankly, if we didn't do business, we would have been better off. OK, you understand that. So when you say it slowed down, that's that's a good thing, not a bad thing. But we're going to make it so they can I'd like to say they could do better, actually, in terms of the bottom line. We'd like to see China opened up so we can compete in China and, you know, give people something that they've never had, you know, access to something that would be great for the world. It would be great for our businesses. And I think it would be great for friendship.

China will never open up trade for US companies, but in reality, US companies can't compete with labor costs in China.

All those Truckers for Trump just got shat on.

Did they enjoy it?