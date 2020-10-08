Politics
Man In Trump Parade Opens Fire After Truck Driver Gives Him The Finger

Fifty-eight year old Todd Crawford was charged with discharging a firearm on the highway.
The semi truck driver admitted he'd taunted the helpless Trump supporters, honking his horn and giving them the finger. Apparently, Todd Crawford couldn't take it anymore and pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Source: Columbus Dispatch

The driver of a black Ford pickup truck accused of firing a gunshot at another driver while participating in a "rolling rally" in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday morning turned himself in to police that afternoon.

Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer, was driving north on Interstate 270 south of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and north of Davidson Road when a semi-tractor trailer pulled up next to his truck.

An argument between Crawford and the semi-truck driver led Crawford to grab his .45-caliber handgun and fire a single shot into the side of the semi-truck at 10:44 a.m, court records say.

