Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1972, Led Zeppelin's “Black Dog” made its debut on the U.S. singles chart.

Mock Paper Scissors: TL;DR: Summary of the Jan 6 Report.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Trump Won After January 6 Because Much of the Country Thinks the Government Is Brian Thompson.

Progress Pond: The Republicans Are Waddling Into the Threshing Blades.

Attention space nerds! In case you were worried, astronomers have confirmed that Gaia22ayj is a magnetic accreting white dwarf!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com