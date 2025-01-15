Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"If your opponent is of choleric temper, irritate him." -- Sun Tzu
By driftglassJanuary 15, 2025

On this day in 1972, Led Zeppelin's “Black Dog” made its debut on the U.S. singles chart.

Mock Paper Scissors: TL;DR: Summary of the Jan 6 Report.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Trump Won After January 6 Because Much of the Country Thinks the Government Is Brian Thompson.

Progress Pond: The Republicans Are Waddling Into the Threshing Blades.

Attention space nerds! In case you were worried, astronomers have confirmed that Gaia22ayj is a magnetic accreting white dwarf!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon