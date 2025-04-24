Fox News On Trump's Ukraine Peace Deal: No Concessions For Russia?

Trump keeps bashing Zelensky and Brit Hume is perpelxed.
By John AmatoApril 24, 2025

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume tells viewers that Trump is pushing Ukraine to accept a surrender to Russia as a peace deal and sees Putin as being the person who is hard to deal with.

Special Report host Bret Baier began by playing video of Trump bashing President Zelensky as being hard to deal with.

Hume became the arbiter of honesty on Fox News.

HUME: Well, you know, he keeps pounding Zelensky and saying it's harder to deal with him than it is with Putin.

Putin, so far as I can tell, hasn't agreed to much of anything, except, yes, he'd love to annex Crimea, which is part of the proposal that's before him now.

That's no concession.

That's just, all that is, is taking a gain.

Zelensky resists that because Crimea, up until the Russians invaded it 10 years or so ago, was part of Ukraine.

So I'm not exactly sure what the president is talking about when he says that Zelensky has been more difficult to deal with than Putin.

You know, there have been a series of ceasefire proposals.

Putin either hasn't agreed to them or has immediately broken them.

I'm not sure what concessions Putin will ever be willing to make, but he certainly hasn't made very many so far.

The amount of concessions Ukraine has to make in Trump's peace deal is a complete surrender to Russia.

Meanwhile, the concessions Russia has supposedly agreed to are meaningless.

The only time Trump makes believe he's angry with Putin is on one of his meaningless TS posts that are tame compared to his constant berating of Zelensky.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon