Fox News On Trump's Ukraine Peace Deal: No Concessions For Russia?

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume tells viewers that Trump is pushing Ukraine to accept a surrender to Russia as a peace deal and sees Putin as being the person who is hard to deal with.

Special Report host Bret Baier began by playing video of Trump bashing President Zelensky as being hard to deal with.

Hume became the arbiter of honesty on Fox News.

HUME: Well, you know, he keeps pounding Zelensky and saying it's harder to deal with him than it is with Putin. Putin, so far as I can tell, hasn't agreed to much of anything, except, yes, he'd love to annex Crimea, which is part of the proposal that's before him now. That's no concession. That's just, all that is, is taking a gain. Zelensky resists that because Crimea, up until the Russians invaded it 10 years or so ago, was part of Ukraine. So I'm not exactly sure what the president is talking about when he says that Zelensky has been more difficult to deal with than Putin. You know, there have been a series of ceasefire proposals. Putin either hasn't agreed to them or has immediately broken them. I'm not sure what concessions Putin will ever be willing to make, but he certainly hasn't made very many so far.

The amount of concessions Ukraine has to make in Trump's peace deal is a complete surrender to Russia.

Meanwhile, the concessions Russia has supposedly agreed to are meaningless.

The only time Trump makes believe he's angry with Putin is on one of his meaningless TS posts that are tame compared to his constant berating of Zelensky.