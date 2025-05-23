An Actual Post From Kristi Noem's Official Account

Is that what Corey Lewandowski tells you in bed, puppy killer?
An Actual Post From Kristi Noem's Official Account
Credit: Wikimedia/Gage Skidmore/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMay 23, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a crude, tasteless message on Xitter in response to dismissing a lawsuit against her department. “Suck it,” Noem wrote, including a screenshot of the 'Espinoza Escalona v. Noem' court notice saying that a group of ten detained immigrants, that, by the way, had not been given due process, had voluntarily withdrawn their legal challenge to potentially being sent to Guantanamo.

The DHS alleges that Espinoza Escalona is a Tren De Aragua member involved in serious crimes to justify his deportation to El Salvador's notorious prison, and his child's placement in U.S. foster care; however, there is no evidence to back up the department's claims.

So, her post could be marked as 'Exhibit A' as she spits on the Constitution. When asked this week to define "habeas corpus," she exposed her stupidity, and she's doing it again:

Maiker Espinoza Escalona, his partner Yorely Bernal Inciarte, and their one-year-old baby entered the U.S. last year. They requested asylum, but they have been separated ever since turning themselves in, ABC News reported.

"They are liars," Inciarte's mother said of the Trump administration. "I cannot believe that half of Venezuela is Tren de Aragua. That can't be."

"For them to be sent [to El Salvador], you have to investigate and prove they are what they are being accused of," Raida added in Spanish. "We're distraught, I don't wish this on anyone."

They're not just liars. They are kidnappers.

Discussion

