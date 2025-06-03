Noem's Big Bust Is A Big Bust

It's pretty obvious that the Rancid Kumquat and all of his Trumpanzees are the most incompetent bunch of neanderthals to disgrace Washington, DC. Sean Duffy is making airplane crashes great again. RFK, Jr is making measles great again. President Elmo spent over four months making ketamine great again. Hell, The Orange Felon himself is making TACOs great again.

Now, Kristi Noem is taking a break from her cosplay photoshoots to take her turn at being a national embarrassment..

On May 22nd, ICEtapo stormtroopers arrested Ramón Morales Reyes, a 54 year old Mexican immigrant living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Six days later, Noem sent out a press release stating that Morales Reyes had written a death threat towards Trump. She even included a copy of the alleged death threat in her release as well as a picture of Morales Reyes. Here is the letter she said that he wrote and mailed to an ICE agent:

The letter read that Morales Reyes would deport himself but not until he took a "thirty yard six" and shot Trump. Thirty yard six probably refers to 30.06, which is pronounced thirty aught six and is a hunting rifle.

Almost immediately, the glory Noem wanted to bathe herself in turned out to be so much bullshit. Morales Reyes' family and attorney started calling Noem out on it, as did unnamed high-level law enforcement officials:

However, his family members and his attorney say Morales Reyes — who does not speak English and is not proficient at writing in Spanish — could not have authored the letter. According to his lawyer, Kime Abduli, Morales Reyes is from a rural part of Mexico where education beyond second or third grade was not readily accessible. A CNN report citing a "high-level law enforcement official who was briefed on the case" also said officials had already determined Reyes did not write the letter by the time they interviewed him. Reyes' handwriting and the handwriting on the letter didn't match, the source told CNN.

It turns out that Morales Reyes was the victim of a robbery and aggravated battery and had already testified once against the perpetrator, Demetric D. Scott, and was ready to testify against him again. It was Scott who sent a series of letters threatening to assassinate Trump, all with Morales Reyes name and address on them.

Scott was charged with intimidation of a witness. Some of the evidence against him include recordings of phone conversations he had while in jail:

Part of the case against Scott involved listening to calls he made while in jail, court records show. "This dude is a (expletive) illegal immigrant and they just need to pick his (expletive) up," according to a call recording linked to Scott's jail inmate ID that is cited in the complaint. The man later added on the same call: "And the judge will agree cause if he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a jury trial so they will probably dismiss it that day. That’s my plan."

As a victim, Morales Reyes applied for a U-visa, a type of visa that allows undocumented victims remain in the country for up to four years if they help with the investigation and prosecution of the case. However, that may not help him as Noem is ready to revictimize him and obstruct justice at the very same time! Gosh, isn't she just swell?

I don't know, but maybe it would be more accurate to call her Barbie Fife.