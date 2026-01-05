'Like A Rock Star': Steve Bannon Fumes After Maduro Treated Better Than Him In Prison

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon lashed out at President Donald Trump's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) after agents treated Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro like a "rock star" and a "fraternity" brother."
By David EdwardsJanuary 5, 2026

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon lashed out at President Donald Trump's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) after agents treated Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro like a "rock star" and a "fraternity" brother."

During his Monday broadcast, Bannon appeared frustrated with the way Maduro was treated after he was abducted to New York City.

"Here's what I don't get with, it was a law enforcement action," he explained. "But, DEA, this was a law enforcement to serve a warrant to basically arrest the guy and bringing you back here in the United States."

"But once he got to New York, I mean, there are a number of pictures of him with DEA agents, they're kind of treating him like a rock star," Bannon continued. "It looks like 20 or 30 agents with their phones up, taking, you know, taking memorial videos for the family. There's a couple of photos where he's doing thumbs up."

"You know, having been in the, had the pleasure of being a guest of the federal government, the Bureau of Prisons, that's not had roles. They're not sitting there giving you changes of garb. You get the prison sweats, and then you get your prison uniform."

Bannon also compared the treatment to prisoners at Guantanamo Bay Detention Center.

"There's no photos. There's no, you know, thumbs up," he remarked. "The DEA officers did not do that. They did not make it very evident that this guy was a prisoner. I mean, he's wishing people, you know, happy New Year. He's giving thumbs up. They're taking photos with him like it's a fraternity."

Real America's Voice correspondent speculated that the agents were "sympathetic to him or empathetic."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon