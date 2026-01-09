Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“In so far as one denies what is, one is possessed by what is not, the compulsions, the fantasies, the terrors that flock to fill the void.” -- Ursula K. Le Guin, The Lathe of Heaven
By driftglass
January 9, 2026

On this day in 1980, PBS broadcast their adaptation of Ursula K. Le Guin terrific, subversive novel, The Lathe Of Heaven, which was produced in 1979 as part of New York City public television station WNET's Experimental TV Lab project. And when I saw it being promoted on my local PBS station, WTTW, (probably somewhere between Dave Allen At Large and Monty Python's Flying Circus) my heart leaped with joy. Because I was and am a science fiction nerd, and because the public television of my youth did stuff like that.

Blue Gal's Blog: The Trump Administration: A Zero On Rotten Tomatoes.

First Draft: WV: With Friends Like This.

Cassandra’s Grandson: Thor’s Day White Christian NAZI Trash.

Attention space nerds! 'Super star' being shredded by black hole releases as much energy as 400 billion suns.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

