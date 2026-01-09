Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1980, PBS broadcast their adaptation of Ursula K. Le Guin terrific, subversive novel, The Lathe Of Heaven, which was produced in 1979 as part of New York City public television station WNET's Experimental TV Lab project. And when I saw it being promoted on my local PBS station, WTTW, (probably somewhere between Dave Allen At Large and Monty Python's Flying Circus) my heart leaped with joy. Because I was and am a science fiction nerd, and because the public television of my youth did stuff like that.

