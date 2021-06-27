No week at Mike's Blog Round-Up would be complete without staring at the 5-ton Elephant in the room: the Republicans creeping/leaping fascism.

AnnieAsksYou: The Demagogues Are Having a Field Day.

Lawyers, Guns & Money exclaims we are teetering on the edge of fascism.

News Corpse has something to say to Tucker Carlson.

3 Chics Politico collects the reactions.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap reviews the week as only he can.

What a week, amiright?! We celebrated Juneteenth officially for the FIRST TIME EVER, dove headfirst into Critical Race Theory, learned about headlines, screamed about the pandemic, and celebrated Gay Pride, thanks to the help of 28+ outstanding bloggers! Thank you for letting me be part of your week, I hope to return soon! Regards, Tengrain

