'Logo And Branding Opportunities': The Grifter Is Monetizing Easter Event

Is anyone surprised? ANYONE?
By Conover KennardMarch 24, 2025

Donald is such a holy man that he's using the White House Easter event to bring in money through an outside event production company called Harbinger, founded by former Mitt Romney campaign staffers in 2013, which is soliciting corporate sponsors for this year's Easter Egg Roll. Former White House officials from both parties are shocked. This had never happened before until Donald was again elevated to the White House.

CNN reports:

The sponsorship offers range from $75,000 to $200,000, with the promise of logo and branding opportunities, according to a nine-page document sent to potential sponsors and obtained by CNN.

The Egg Roll, which began during the Rutherford B. Hayes administration in 1878, has long been privately funded without taxpayer dollars, largely through the American Egg Board, which also provides tens of thousands of eggs for the occasion. And all money raised by Harbinger will go to the White House Historical Association.

But the solicitation for sponsorships marks an unprecedented offering of corporate branding opportunities on White House grounds running counter to long-established regulations prohibiting the use of public office for private gain.

“This is an enterprise. This is not your grandmother’s Easter Egg Roll where people lined up outside the gate and go and roll an egg and get a little gift bag and walk out,” said a former official involved in planning the event, which has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years.

The sponsorship is pitching opportunities, including logos for both the White House and Harbinger, which previously produced the event during President Donald Trump’s first term and offers “initial planning” and “event day execution” for sponsors that sign on. According to CNN, that would feature imagery of Donald, Melania, members of the Trump family, the Easter Bunny, and the White House press corps. It sounds nightmarish, but Donald's supporters will be OK with it.

Elizabeth Warren rightfully called it "absurdly corrupt."

It's a for-profit presidency that lacks decency even on the most sacred day of the year.

Discussion

